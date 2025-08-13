Left Menu

Nepal Boosts Electricity Exports to India with New Agreement

Nepal will export an additional 200 MW of electricity to India, earning over NRs 80 billion. This increases Nepal's exports to 1,140.70 MW. The expansion results from a long-term pact to supply 10,000 MW over 10 years. Haryana and Bihar are major importers, benefiting during monsoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:34 IST
Nepal Boosts Electricity Exports to India with New Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant development, Nepal will bolster its electricity exports to India with an additional 200 MW, bringing the total to a substantial 1,140.70 MW. This expansion promises to generate NRs 80 billion for the Himalayan nation, as part of a comprehensive decade-long agreement.

The Central Electricity Authority of India recently approved importing an extra 199.70 MW specifically to Haryana, bolstering the existing arrangement. Previously, the Indian states of Bihar and Haryana were recipients of 941 MW, marking a notable growth in the bilateral energy trade.

This new export agreement was sanctioned at the 7th meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission, coinciding with a diplomatic visit by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Officials indicate this export boost will commence concurrent with surplus production capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025