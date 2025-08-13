Nepal Boosts Electricity Exports to India with New Agreement

In a significant development, Nepal will bolster its electricity exports to India with an additional 200 MW, bringing the total to a substantial 1,140.70 MW. This expansion promises to generate NRs 80 billion for the Himalayan nation, as part of a comprehensive decade-long agreement.

The Central Electricity Authority of India recently approved importing an extra 199.70 MW specifically to Haryana, bolstering the existing arrangement. Previously, the Indian states of Bihar and Haryana were recipients of 941 MW, marking a notable growth in the bilateral energy trade.

This new export agreement was sanctioned at the 7th meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission, coinciding with a diplomatic visit by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Officials indicate this export boost will commence concurrent with surplus production capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)