Karnataka's Role in India's Green Energy Revolution

Karnataka is at the forefront of India's energy transition, contributing significantly to the country's renewable capacity. At a seminar, industry leaders discussed the state's role in achieving 100% renewable energy for commercial and industrial consumers. Efforts focus on local manufacturing and strategic storage for a sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:49 IST
Karnataka is playing a pivotal role in India's energy transition, ranking among the top three states for installed wind capacity.

During the 'Renewable Energy Transition for Commercial and Industrial Consumers in the Southern Region' seminar, leaders discussed Karnataka's green milestones, emphasizing local manufacturing to drive progress.

Industry experts highlighted Karnataka's impressive achievements, urging a shift towards strategic storage solutions to meet ambitious renewable energy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

