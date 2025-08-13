Left Menu

Punjab Accelerates Aid for Ex-Servicemen

The Punjab Government, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is actively working for ex-servicemen's welfare. Defence Minister Mohinder Bhagat oversees the progress of war memorials and Sainik Rest Houses renovations. Key initiatives include financial aid, educational benefits, and awareness drives about government schemes for ex-servicemen and their families.

Punjab Accelerates Aid for Ex-Servicemen
Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab Government is making strides in enhancing support for ex-servicemen and their families under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. This commitment was evident as Defence Services Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat reviewed the progress of war memorial construction and renovation of Sainik Rest Houses.

At the review meeting held at the Punjab Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, Bhagat emphasized the government's dedication to raising the living standards for freedom fighters, ex-servicemen, and their dependents. Accompanied by senior officials from the Defence Services Welfare Department and the Public Works Department, Bhagat urged prompt execution of welfare schemes and instructed them to expedite ongoing projects, as highlighted by a detailed report from Public Works Department's Special Secretary, Hargunjit Kaur.

Director of Defence Services Welfare Department, Brigadier Bhupinder Singh Dhillon (Retd.), presented a report detailing activities over the past three months. These include financial assistance, educational benefits, and medical aid. Bhagat stressed the importance of timely renovation of Sainik Rest Houses and insisted on awareness campaigns to ensure eligible beneficiaries receive the full advantage of government schemes, cautioning against any official negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

