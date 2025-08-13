Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Monsoon Fury with Infrastructure Collapse

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with severe disruptions as torrential rain wreaks havoc on the state's infrastructure. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported on Wednesday that 323 roads, 70 electricity distribution transformers, and 130 water supply schemes were impaired in the last 24 hours.

Since the monsoon began on June 20, the state has recorded 241 fatalities, with 126 attributable to rain-related incidents including landslides, flash floods, and other natural disasters. Road accidents, claiming 115 lives, were also a significant factor. Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba districts bore the brunt of these fatalities.

Road access remains perilous with major highways blocked. Kullu's NH-305 and Lahaul-Spiti's NH-505 are affected by landslides. Mandi reported 179 road closures, Kullu counted 70, and Kangra, 25. Electrical failures were widespread, particularly in Mandi, while the water supply was heavily disrupted. The financial hit to public and private property mounts to over Rs 2,031 crore, says SDMA.

Authorities caution residents to remain vigilant with continuous rain forecasts, creating a grim outlook for restoration efforts. Flash floods in Shimla and Kullu earlier today underline the ongoing threat, damaging infrastructure and property extensively.