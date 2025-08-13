Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Monsoon Fury with Infrastructure Collapse

Severe weather has crippled infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, with over 323 roads, 70 electricity transformers, and 130 water schemes disrupted. The monsoon death toll stands at 241, with significant damages affecting key districts. Authorities warn of further disruptions as rain forecasts persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:02 IST
A view of flooded river Beas during the monsoon rain in Mandi. (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh is grappling with severe disruptions as torrential rain wreaks havoc on the state's infrastructure. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported on Wednesday that 323 roads, 70 electricity distribution transformers, and 130 water supply schemes were impaired in the last 24 hours.

Since the monsoon began on June 20, the state has recorded 241 fatalities, with 126 attributable to rain-related incidents including landslides, flash floods, and other natural disasters. Road accidents, claiming 115 lives, were also a significant factor. Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba districts bore the brunt of these fatalities.

Road access remains perilous with major highways blocked. Kullu's NH-305 and Lahaul-Spiti's NH-505 are affected by landslides. Mandi reported 179 road closures, Kullu counted 70, and Kangra, 25. Electrical failures were widespread, particularly in Mandi, while the water supply was heavily disrupted. The financial hit to public and private property mounts to over Rs 2,031 crore, says SDMA.

Authorities caution residents to remain vigilant with continuous rain forecasts, creating a grim outlook for restoration efforts. Flash floods in Shimla and Kullu earlier today underline the ongoing threat, damaging infrastructure and property extensively.

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

