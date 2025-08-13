Left Menu

FTSE 100 Rises on Fed Rate Cut Hopes Amid Global Market Optimism

The FTSE 100 saw an uptick, closing higher as global markets rose on U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut expectations. The midcap FTSE 250 remained steady. While U.S. optimism prevailed, UK labor data showed weak job growth, complicating the Bank of England's policy decisions. Upcoming economic data and geopolitical talks add to market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:09 IST
FTSE 100 Rises on Fed Rate Cut Hopes Amid Global Market Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's FTSE 100 climbed to a one-week high on Wednesday, bolstered by the global anticipation of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut, which increased demand for riskier assets worldwide. This marked the third straight day of gains for the blue-chip index, despite the FTSE 250 barely moving.

European stock markets outperformed the FTSE 100, as energy and financial stocks slipped in London's market. Investor optimism surged after the latest U.S. inflation data met expectations, reinforcing confidence in an upcoming rate cut by the Fed and driving Wall Street to unprecedented highs, further boosting British stocks.

In sharp contrast to the positivity across the Atlantic, UK's labor figures depicted sluggish hiring alongside persistent wage growth, presenting a challenge for the Bank of England in their fight between economic slowdown and inflation. Markets expect a delayed rate cut from the BoE in November. As attention shifts to Thursday's GDP data, expected to show minimal economic growth, and high-stakes discussions between U.S. and Russian leaders, market volatility ensues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025