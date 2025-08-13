India-Pakistan Tensions Soar as Indus Waters Treaty is Suspended

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India has prompted strong reactions from Pakistan, with its military chief Asim Munir warning of nuclear confrontation. Former diplomat Vikas Swarup stated that Pakistan's reliance on the treaty's water sources makes it desperate for international intervention.

India's decisive actions, post-Pahalgam terror attack, included suspending the treaty and counteracting Pakistan's aggression. Swarup criticized Pakistan's attempts at nuclear blackmail as a ploy to grab global attention while asserting that India remains steadfast in safeguarding its security interests.

Besides, India's refusal to yield in trade negotiations with the US, despite significant tariff impositions, signifies its commitment to strategic autonomy. Swarup discussed how these US tariffs might backfire, inflating American consumer prices and describing the US, with its high tariffs, as the new 'Tariff King.'

