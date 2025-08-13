Left Menu

India-Pakistan Tensions Soar as Indus Waters Treaty is Suspended

Vikas Swarup, ex-diplomat, highlighted growing tensions between India and Pakistan following India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan's military rhetoric hints at nuclear threats, while India stands firm on national security. Meanwhile, trade tensions with the US may lead to higher consumer costs in America, Swarup observed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:13 IST
India-Pakistan Tensions Soar as Indus Waters Treaty is Suspended
Former High Commissioner to Canada and noted author Vikas Swarup (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India has prompted strong reactions from Pakistan, with its military chief Asim Munir warning of nuclear confrontation. Former diplomat Vikas Swarup stated that Pakistan's reliance on the treaty's water sources makes it desperate for international intervention.

India's decisive actions, post-Pahalgam terror attack, included suspending the treaty and counteracting Pakistan's aggression. Swarup criticized Pakistan's attempts at nuclear blackmail as a ploy to grab global attention while asserting that India remains steadfast in safeguarding its security interests.

Besides, India's refusal to yield in trade negotiations with the US, despite significant tariff impositions, signifies its commitment to strategic autonomy. Swarup discussed how these US tariffs might backfire, inflating American consumer prices and describing the US, with its high tariffs, as the new 'Tariff King.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025