India-Pakistan Tensions Soar as Indus Waters Treaty is Suspended
Vikas Swarup, ex-diplomat, highlighted growing tensions between India and Pakistan following India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan's military rhetoric hints at nuclear threats, while India stands firm on national security. Meanwhile, trade tensions with the US may lead to higher consumer costs in America, Swarup observed.
- Country:
- India
The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India has prompted strong reactions from Pakistan, with its military chief Asim Munir warning of nuclear confrontation. Former diplomat Vikas Swarup stated that Pakistan's reliance on the treaty's water sources makes it desperate for international intervention.
India's decisive actions, post-Pahalgam terror attack, included suspending the treaty and counteracting Pakistan's aggression. Swarup criticized Pakistan's attempts at nuclear blackmail as a ploy to grab global attention while asserting that India remains steadfast in safeguarding its security interests.
Besides, India's refusal to yield in trade negotiations with the US, despite significant tariff impositions, signifies its commitment to strategic autonomy. Swarup discussed how these US tariffs might backfire, inflating American consumer prices and describing the US, with its high tariffs, as the new 'Tariff King.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan had some inkling of Indian action; started issuing nuclear threats, but could do nothing when terror targets were hit: PM Modi.
US President Trump invited Pak Gen Asim Munir to his office; PM Modi does not say anything: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
Trump's Trade Turbulence: US Tariffs Target India Amidst Russia Ties
Potential US Tariffs Pose Mixed Impact on India's Trade Sectors: Insights from Economic Expert
India's Response to US Tariffs: A Strategic Stand