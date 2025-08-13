Market Rally Gains Momentum as Investors Eye Federal Reserve Moves
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq approached record highs amid optimism for potential Federal Reserve monetary easing. Investors found relief with signs tariffs haven't fully impacted consumer prices, favoring an interest rate cut. Healthcare stocks led gains, while geopolitical developments and tech evaluations influenced markets.
The benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq have approached record highs, instilling confidence among investors anticipating a possible monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve. Despite rising underlying price pressures, the markets are factoring in job market weaknesses and changes at the Federal Reserve, leaning towards a dovish move possibly as early as September.
Speculation mounts over a 25 basis point interest rate cut, with the probability climbing from 89.2% last week, based on the CME's FedWatch Tool. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the likelihood of a more aggressive half-point cut given disappointing employment figures. This sentiment follows reports indicating a cooling economy, sparking concerns over inflation.
Amidst the optimistic climate, the Dow Jones rose notably, approaching an all-time high, while healthcare stocks led gains in various sectors. Investors also track geopolitical events including a Trump-Putin meeting on Ukraine. Meanwhile, the tech-led rally has pushed valuations above long-term averages, capturing investor attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
