Market Rally Gains Momentum as Investors Eye Federal Reserve Moves

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq approached record highs amid optimism for potential Federal Reserve monetary easing. Investors found relief with signs tariffs haven't fully impacted consumer prices, favoring an interest rate cut. Healthcare stocks led gains, while geopolitical developments and tech evaluations influenced markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq have approached record highs, instilling confidence among investors anticipating a possible monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve. Despite rising underlying price pressures, the markets are factoring in job market weaknesses and changes at the Federal Reserve, leaning towards a dovish move possibly as early as September.

Speculation mounts over a 25 basis point interest rate cut, with the probability climbing from 89.2% last week, based on the CME's FedWatch Tool. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the likelihood of a more aggressive half-point cut given disappointing employment figures. This sentiment follows reports indicating a cooling economy, sparking concerns over inflation.

Amidst the optimistic climate, the Dow Jones rose notably, approaching an all-time high, while healthcare stocks led gains in various sectors. Investors also track geopolitical events including a Trump-Putin meeting on Ukraine. Meanwhile, the tech-led rally has pushed valuations above long-term averages, capturing investor attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

