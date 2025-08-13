Uttarkashi's Urgent Relief: Quick Action and Collaboration Amidst Disaster

The Uttarkashi District Administration in Uttarakhand demonstrated prompt action on Wednesday by distributing relief cheques, amounting to Rs five lakh each, to 112 families affected by a recent disaster in Dharali village. This initiative aligns with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's relief commitment for the affected populace.

Adding to the relief efforts, the Union Bank of India has significantly contributed Rs 1 crore towards rehabilitation work in the disaster-stricken Dharali and Harshil regions. Chief Minister Dhami, in discussions with Union Bank officials, expressed gratitude for their cooperative spirit in aiding the victims.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with helicopters deployed to evacuate those stranded due to the August 5 flash floods. Efforts by state departments to manage a blocked lake near Harshil helipad are critical to ensuring safety. Over 1,278 individuals have been safely evacuated, and infrastructure restoration, including electricity and communication networks, is progressing. A high-level committee is actively assessing the relief effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)