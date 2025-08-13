Left Menu

Uttarkashi's Urgent Relief: Quick Action and Collaboration Amidst Disaster

Uttarkashi District Administration provided immediate relief to 112 disaster-affected families in Dharali, while Union Bank aided with Rs 1 crore. Continuous rescue operations persist for those impacted by flash floods, aiming to restore normalcy. A committee evaluates relief efforts with a detailed report expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:29 IST
A visual of Dharali when hit by cloudburst disaster (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarkashi District Administration in Uttarakhand demonstrated prompt action on Wednesday by distributing relief cheques, amounting to Rs five lakh each, to 112 families affected by a recent disaster in Dharali village. This initiative aligns with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's relief commitment for the affected populace.

Adding to the relief efforts, the Union Bank of India has significantly contributed Rs 1 crore towards rehabilitation work in the disaster-stricken Dharali and Harshil regions. Chief Minister Dhami, in discussions with Union Bank officials, expressed gratitude for their cooperative spirit in aiding the victims.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with helicopters deployed to evacuate those stranded due to the August 5 flash floods. Efforts by state departments to manage a blocked lake near Harshil helipad are critical to ensuring safety. Over 1,278 individuals have been safely evacuated, and infrastructure restoration, including electricity and communication networks, is progressing. A high-level committee is actively assessing the relief effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

