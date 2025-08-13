Left Menu

Nation Unites Under the Tiranga: A Wave of Patriotism Sweeps India

The Tiranga Yatra, part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, saw widespread participation from government officials and citizens alike, aiming to instill pride and unity. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Uttarakhand Chief Minister led the Yatras, promoting PM Modi's vision of a great India ahead of Independence Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:09 IST
Nation Unites Under the Tiranga: A Wave of Patriotism Sweeps India
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative gained momentum on Wednesday as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary participated in the Tiranga Yatra, emphasizing India's path to greatness. This event, held in the lead-up to Independence Day, highlighted the sacrifice of martyrs and reinforced a message of national unity.

Across India, state leaders, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, led parallel Yatras, with public officials, students, and citizens proudly displaying the national flag. The events were punctuated with slogans and songs, fostering a sense of pride and patriotism among participants.

The Tiranga campaign is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, intended to inspire citizens to embrace the Indian flag in their homes. The Ministry of Culture has announced extensive collaboration with various entities to ensure the campaign's success, noting the registration of over 5 lakh youth volunteers to spread awareness.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025