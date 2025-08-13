Nation Unites Under the Tiranga: A Wave of Patriotism Sweeps India

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative gained momentum on Wednesday as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary participated in the Tiranga Yatra, emphasizing India's path to greatness. This event, held in the lead-up to Independence Day, highlighted the sacrifice of martyrs and reinforced a message of national unity.

Across India, state leaders, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, led parallel Yatras, with public officials, students, and citizens proudly displaying the national flag. The events were punctuated with slogans and songs, fostering a sense of pride and patriotism among participants.

The Tiranga campaign is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, intended to inspire citizens to embrace the Indian flag in their homes. The Ministry of Culture has announced extensive collaboration with various entities to ensure the campaign's success, noting the registration of over 5 lakh youth volunteers to spread awareness.