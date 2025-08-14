US Domestic Policy Shifts: A New Era of Challenges and Changes

The Federal Reserve, led by Chicago's Austan Goolsbee, confronts the challenge of deciphering tariffs' role in inflation as it contemplates future rate cuts. Speaking at the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, Goolsbee emphasized the difficulty of timing decisions in transitional periods.

Americans' alcohol consumption has hit a record low, as per Gallup's survey results. Increasing health concerns drive this trend, with a notable decline in those who view moderate drinking as safe.

In a legal victory for President Trump, a U.S. appeals court approved cuts to foreign aid, showcasing the administration's influence over spending policies. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent faces scrutiny for not adhering to ethics agreements, spotlighting governmental accountability issues.

