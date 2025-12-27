Maratha Quota Activist Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange was hospitalized in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with an upper respiratory tract infection. He was admitted with symptoms including fever, running nose, and throat congestion. Dr. Vindo Chaware, overseeing his treatment, confirmed that blood test results are pending.
- Country:
- India
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as confirmed by medical sources. Jarange's condition involves an upper respiratory tract infection, accompanied by fever, running nose, and throat congestion.
Dr. Vindo Chaware, who is leading his treatment, indicated the presence of body ache, throat infection, and other related symptoms. Medical intervention commenced initially upon his arrival at the medical institution.
The hospital is actively monitoring Jarange's health, with blood test results currently awaited to determine further treatment strategies. Jarange's health incident has raised concerns among his supporters and the wider community.
ALSO READ
Innovative Cartilage Transplant Restores Mobility: A Medical Miracle
Historic Heart Transplant: Kerala's Medical Milestone at State's District Hospital
Togadia's Fierce Stand: Demand for Hindu-Only Seats in Medical College Sparks Controversy
Medical Uproar: Strike Erupts Over Doctor's Termination at IGMC
Punjab govt to provide free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna from January