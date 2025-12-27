Maratha Quota Activist Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as confirmed by medical sources. Jarange's condition involves an upper respiratory tract infection, accompanied by fever, running nose, and throat congestion.

Dr. Vindo Chaware, who is leading his treatment, indicated the presence of body ache, throat infection, and other related symptoms. Medical intervention commenced initially upon his arrival at the medical institution.

The hospital is actively monitoring Jarange's health, with blood test results currently awaited to determine further treatment strategies. Jarange's health incident has raised concerns among his supporters and the wider community.