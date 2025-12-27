Left Menu

Maratha Quota Activist Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange was hospitalized in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with an upper respiratory tract infection. He was admitted with symptoms including fever, running nose, and throat congestion. Dr. Vindo Chaware, overseeing his treatment, confirmed that blood test results are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 22:42 IST
Maratha Quota Activist Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as confirmed by medical sources. Jarange's condition involves an upper respiratory tract infection, accompanied by fever, running nose, and throat congestion.

Dr. Vindo Chaware, who is leading his treatment, indicated the presence of body ache, throat infection, and other related symptoms. Medical intervention commenced initially upon his arrival at the medical institution.

The hospital is actively monitoring Jarange's health, with blood test results currently awaited to determine further treatment strategies. Jarange's health incident has raised concerns among his supporters and the wider community.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review High Court's Suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Life Sentence in Unnao Rape Case

Supreme Court to Review High Court's Suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Li...

 India
2
Canada Boosts Ukraine Aid with $2.5 Billion Commitment

Canada Boosts Ukraine Aid with $2.5 Billion Commitment

 Global
3
Putin's Strategic Command Visit: Russian Advances in Ukraine

Putin's Strategic Command Visit: Russian Advances in Ukraine

 Russia
4
Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025