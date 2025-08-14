Infosys Faces SGD Penalty Over GST Non-compliance

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore has levied a penalty of 97,035 Singapore dollars on Infosys for non-compliance with Singapore GST payments for the period from April to June 2025.

The order was communicated to Infosys on August 13, as reported in a recent regulatory filing by the company.

Infosys has stated that the financial penalty will not have a material impact on its financial status, operations, or other activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)