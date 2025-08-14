Infosys Faces SGD Penalty Over GST Non-compliance
The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore has imposed a penalty of 97,035 SGD on Infosys due to non-compliance with Singapore GST payments from April to June 2025. Infosys reported the fine on August 13, stating it has no significant impact on their financials or operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:13 IST
- Country:
- India
The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore has levied a penalty of 97,035 Singapore dollars on Infosys for non-compliance with Singapore GST payments for the period from April to June 2025.
The order was communicated to Infosys on August 13, as reported in a recent regulatory filing by the company.
Infosys has stated that the financial penalty will not have a material impact on its financial status, operations, or other activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement