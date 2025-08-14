South Korea's Petrochemical Sector Faces Major Restructuring in Crisis Response

South Korea's government is poised to unveil a plan for restructuring the nation's embattled petrochemical sector, according to Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan. This move comes as margins have plummeted due to an oversupply exacerbated by China's relentless capacity growth, coupled with declining demand.

The current state of the industry mirrors the challenges faced during the shipbuilding sector overhaul in the late 2010s. With petrochemical companies running at only 80% capacity, an industry shake-up is deemed necessary by analysts like Hwang Kyu-won from Yuanta Securities Korea.

Difficulties are particularly acute for Yeochun NCC Co, grappling with significant impending loans. Industry leaders are urging proactive measures, including facility adjustments and strategic collaborations, as South Korea seeks to stabilize its petrochemical landscape before anticipated margin recovery post-2027.

