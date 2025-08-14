Left Menu

CDSL Ventures Gets Sebi Nod for IFSC Expansion

CDSL Ventures, a subsidiary of Central Depository Services, has received approval from Sebi to establish a business unit at GIFT City, Gandhinagar. The unit will function as a KYC Registration Agency and is set to be registered under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

Updated: 14-08-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:38 IST
CDSL Ventures, a well-known KYC Registration Agency and subsidiary of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, has been granted the green light by Sebi to expand its operations to the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

This new business venture will be officially registered with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) as a KYC Registration Agency, further enhancing the company's presence in the region.

This strategic move allows CDSL Ventures to tap into international markets and align with global financial service standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

