Supreme Court Challenges Centre on Jammu & Kashmir Statehood Restoration
The Supreme Court of India addressed a plea to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, emphasizing concerns about the situation in the region. Chief Justice BR Gavai highlighted incidents in Pahalgam, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought eight weeks for government feedback. Congress leaders remain resolute in their fight for statehood rights, citing legal and political strategies.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India reviewed a request on Thursday aimed at urging the central government to reinstate statehood for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. As the court deliberated, concerns were raised about the current on-ground conditions in the region, particularly events in Pahalgam, which the court said could not be overlooked.
Chief Justice of India BR Gavai expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, "You cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam." Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, requested an eight-week period to gather instructions from the government. Mehta noted that, despite prior assurances of statehood post-elections, the government faces a unique situation.
Highlighting ongoing political and legal efforts, Congress MLA and petitioner Irfan Hafeez Lone criticized the Centre's delay. "We will not cease our struggle," he declared. Congress leaders conveyed concerns about the government's slow response, even as the court sought explanations regarding unfulfilled statehood restoration commitments concomitant with election directions in Jammu and Kashmir.
