BSF Heroes Honored for Bravery in Intense Border Conflict

In a commendable display of bravery and resilience, sixteen personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) were awarded the Gallantry Medal during India's 79th Independence Day celebrations. These honors were conferred for their heroic roles in Operation Sindoor, an intense military engagement on the Jammu border.

Sub-Inspector Vyas Dev and Constable Suddi Rabha, stationed at the forward posts of the 7th Battalion BSF, demonstrated outstanding valor amid severe threats. Both officers sustained serious injuries from an enemy mortar explosion. Despite their injuries, Dev continued his duty, sustaining grave injuries that later led to amputation. Similarly, Rabha, despite suffering severe blast trauma, refused to abandon his post.

Throughout Operation Sindoor, the BSF troops were relentlessly targeted by Pakistani forces. In one instance, Assistant Commandant Abhishek Srivastav, who was at BOP Kharkola during a fierce drone and shelling attack, evacuated wounded personnel. Meanwhile, Deputy Commandant Ravindra Rathore's team executed successful retaliatory operations, ensuring the safety of their peers.