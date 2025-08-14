Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to Address Citizens on Independence Day Eve

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to address the state's citizens on the eve of the 79th Independence Day. As per an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the speech will be telecast on numerous television stations today.

In parallel, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', is now in its fourth edition, transforming into a grassroots movement. The Ministry of Culture highlighted that over half a million youth volunteers have signed up to encourage households nationwide to display the tricolor from August 13 to 15.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat introduced the initiative earlier this week, defining it as more than a campaign. He emphasized it as an emotional movement aimed at uniting 1.4 billion Indians through the National Flag's enduring colors, fostering patriotism, civic pride, and awareness about the tricolor's role as a symbol of democracy and independence.

Furthermore, on August 14, India will observe 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', a day dedicated to commemorating those who lost their lives or were displaced during the 1947 partition. Preparations are underway for the 79th Independence Day celebration on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to hoist the national flag at Delhi's Red Fort.