Actor Vijay's Political Manifesto: A New Dawn or a Recurring Echo?

Actor Vijay is gearing up for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's second State conference in Madurai, ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. As he launches a new party application, he reflects on transformative elections of 1967 and 1977, aiming to rally grassroots support and challenge the status quo.

Drone visuals from the venue TN's Madurai, where TVK's second state conference is to be held on August 21 (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu is heating up as actor-turned-politician Vijay gets ready for the second State conference of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), slated for August 21 in Madurai. This marks TVK's debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections set for 2026, and anticipation is mounting.

In a significant move on Wednesday, Vijay unveiled 'Now TVK,' an app designed to bolster the party's membership drive. During the launch, Vijay drew parallels between the upcoming 2026 elections and the pivotal elections of 1967 and 1977 in Tamil Nadu, when newcomers overcame entrenched powers. Citing DMK founder C.N. Annadurai, Vijay urged party workers to engage deeply with the public, aspiring to unite families across the state under TVK's banner.

However, Vijay remains a relative newcomer in the political arena, contrasting with stalwarts like Annadurai and MG Ramachandran, who had extensive political legacies. On Thursday, Vijay criticized the ruling DMK government for its aggressive arrest of protesting sanitation workers in Chennai, condemning the nighttime operation as 'inhumane and anarchic.' He insists on immediate medical care for those injured and calls for action to ensure their safety, reflecting a growing assertiveness in his political stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

