BJP and AIADMK Forge United Front Against DMK for 2026 Elections
Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal accused the DMK regime in Tamil Nadu of corruption, as he discussed plans with AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami for the 2026 Assembly election. Emphasizing the importance of good governance, the NDA aims to ensure victory and address public demands for development.
Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal on Tuesday accused the DMK regime in Tamil Nadu of being corrupt, describing the state as suffering under its rule. Goyal held discussions with AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami about strategies for the 2026 Assembly election, aiming to build a united front for victory.
Goyal emphasized the NDA's commitment to providing good governance and meeting the aspirations of Tamil Nadu's people. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and AIADMK leader Palaniswami, the alliance plans to focus on development and offering a brighter future for the residents of Tamil Nadu.
Accompanied by BJP's state representatives, Goyal's meeting with Palaniswami and other AIADMK leaders aimed to strengthen ties and craft strategies to challenge the DMK, with a shared goal of securing an overwhelming victory in the upcoming elections.
