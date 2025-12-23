Left Menu

BJP and AIADMK Forge United Front Against DMK for 2026 Elections

Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal accused the DMK regime in Tamil Nadu of corruption, as he discussed plans with AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami for the 2026 Assembly election. Emphasizing the importance of good governance, the NDA aims to ensure victory and address public demands for development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:05 IST
BJP and AIADMK Forge United Front Against DMK for 2026 Elections
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal on Tuesday accused the DMK regime in Tamil Nadu of being corrupt, describing the state as suffering under its rule. Goyal held discussions with AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami about strategies for the 2026 Assembly election, aiming to build a united front for victory.

Goyal emphasized the NDA's commitment to providing good governance and meeting the aspirations of Tamil Nadu's people. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and AIADMK leader Palaniswami, the alliance plans to focus on development and offering a brighter future for the residents of Tamil Nadu.

Accompanied by BJP's state representatives, Goyal's meeting with Palaniswami and other AIADMK leaders aimed to strengthen ties and craft strategies to challenge the DMK, with a shared goal of securing an overwhelming victory in the upcoming elections.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025