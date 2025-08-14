Ministers Slam Rahul Gandhi Over EC Vote Criticism

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on Thursday countered allegations by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that the party wishes for non-citizens to vote in elections. Singh asserted that the public in Bihar supports the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also criticized Gandhi, claiming that he is ignorant of the Constitution. Rijiju urged Congress leaders to guide him appropriately. He dismissed Gandhi's meeting with 'dead' voters as a 'drama' and reaffirmed the legitimacy of the SIR process.

Rijiju referenced the Supreme Court's endorsement of SIR, emphasizing its role in maintaining accurate electoral rolls. Gandhi's accusations against the Election Commission emerged alongside his controversial meeting with individuals wrongly listed as deceased voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)