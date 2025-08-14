Ministers Slam Rahul Gandhi Over EC Vote Criticism
Union Ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his allegations of electoral manipulation by the Election Commission. Singh accused Congress of wanting non-citizens to vote, while Rijiju stated Gandhi disrespected the Constitution. The controversy follows Gandhi's meeting with 'dead' voters in Bihar.
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on Thursday countered allegations by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that the party wishes for non-citizens to vote in elections. Singh asserted that the public in Bihar supports the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also criticized Gandhi, claiming that he is ignorant of the Constitution. Rijiju urged Congress leaders to guide him appropriately. He dismissed Gandhi's meeting with 'dead' voters as a 'drama' and reaffirmed the legitimacy of the SIR process.
Rijiju referenced the Supreme Court's endorsement of SIR, emphasizing its role in maintaining accurate electoral rolls. Gandhi's accusations against the Election Commission emerged alongside his controversial meeting with individuals wrongly listed as deceased voters.
