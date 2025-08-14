Nuvama Wealth Management Sees Impressive Q1 Growth in Fiscal 2026

Nuvama Wealth Management announced a robust performance with a 19% rise in profit after tax, totaling Rs 264 crore for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026.

The company saw a 15% revenue growth to Rs 770 crore as reported for the same period. Specifically, the Wealth Management sector experienced an 18% growth, accumulating Rs 377 crore in revenue, while the closing asset under management (AUM) demonstrated a significant increase of 54%, reaching Rs 11,810 crore by the end of Q1 FY26.

Expressing confidence in their business model, Ashish Kehair, the Managing Director and CEO of Nuvama Group, stated that their strategic positioning is set to attract client interest and ensure long-term growth. Meanwhile, shares of the company marginally rose, closing at Rs 6,966.10, a 0.55% increase on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)