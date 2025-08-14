Nuvama Wealth Management Sees Impressive Q1 Growth in Fiscal 2026
Nuvama Wealth Management reported a 19% increase in profit after tax for Q1 FY26, registering a consolidated PAT of Rs 264 crore. Revenues rose 15% to Rs 770 crore, with wealth management revenues up 18% to Rs 377 crore. The closing asset under management surged 54% to Rs 11,810 crore.
- Country:
- India
Nuvama Wealth Management announced a robust performance with a 19% rise in profit after tax, totaling Rs 264 crore for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026.
The company saw a 15% revenue growth to Rs 770 crore as reported for the same period. Specifically, the Wealth Management sector experienced an 18% growth, accumulating Rs 377 crore in revenue, while the closing asset under management (AUM) demonstrated a significant increase of 54%, reaching Rs 11,810 crore by the end of Q1 FY26.
Expressing confidence in their business model, Ashish Kehair, the Managing Director and CEO of Nuvama Group, stated that their strategic positioning is set to attract client interest and ensure long-term growth. Meanwhile, shares of the company marginally rose, closing at Rs 6,966.10, a 0.55% increase on the BSE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deadly Attack at NFL's Doorstep: Trauma and Tragedy Intertwined
Trump and Mexico's Sheinbaum: Confronting Tariffs and Understanding
Turbulence Trauma: Delta Flight Diverts After Mid-Air Chaos
Revamped Trade Deal: Trump and Sheinbaum's 90-Day Extension
Diplomatic Dialogues: Trump and Sheinbaum's Strategic Phone Call