SEBI's Nationwide Campaign to Combat Social Media Securities Fraud

In a significant move, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced the initiation of an investors' awareness campaign through All India Radio, targeting fraud in the securities market propagated via social media platforms.

SEBI, in cooperation with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, has also started a comprehensive training drive focused on block-level panchayat representatives. This initiative seeks to improve financial literacy among elected officials to empower rural communities across India. The first training session took place on August 9-10 in Pune, attracting over 100 sarpanchs and representatives from Maharashtra.

The campaign, which will feature a session by SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on August 15, aims to alert investors about online frauds, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding investments and understanding legitimate market activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)