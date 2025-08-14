Left Menu

SEBI's Nationwide Campaign to Combat Social Media Securities Fraud

SEBI has launched an awareness campaign on AIR to address securities market fraud via social media. Partnering with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, SEBI aims to enhance financial literacy among rural block-level representatives, training them to educate communities on fraud prevention and safe financial practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:52 IST
SEBI's Nationwide Campaign to Combat Social Media Securities Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced the initiation of an investors' awareness campaign through All India Radio, targeting fraud in the securities market propagated via social media platforms.

SEBI, in cooperation with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, has also started a comprehensive training drive focused on block-level panchayat representatives. This initiative seeks to improve financial literacy among elected officials to empower rural communities across India. The first training session took place on August 9-10 in Pune, attracting over 100 sarpanchs and representatives from Maharashtra.

The campaign, which will feature a session by SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on August 15, aims to alert investors about online frauds, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding investments and understanding legitimate market activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025