Dynamic Weather Patterns Sweep Punjab and Haryana: A Meteorological Insight

This past week, the weather across Punjab and Haryana showcased a spectrum of meteorological phenomena, as reported by the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Meteorological Centre in Chandigarh. The region experienced thunderstorms, heavy rainfall in specific areas, and notable temperature fluctuations owing to active monsoon systems.

The monsoon trough extended from Bikaner to a low-pressure area near the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, affecting the South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts. An upper air cyclonic circulation persisted over Punjab and its adjacent areas up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, with another system noted over West Uttar Pradesh at 0.9 km.

In Punjab, max temperatures hovered around the norm, while min temperatures varied slightly, with rainfall ranging from isolated showers to widespread downpours. Chandigarh recorded as much as 143.1 mm of rain, notable also in Pathankot (183.9 mm) and Hoshiarpur (106 mm). Haryana shared similar weather patterns, with remarkable rainfall amounting statewide to 352.4 mm since June, yet still 37% below average. Despite some areas experiencing heavy rain, localized impacts were significant.

