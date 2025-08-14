Market Watch: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Pull Back Amid Price Pressure
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined from their record highs following a report indicating higher-than-expected producer prices, which led to reduced expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. The Dow Jones also opened lower, reflecting investor caution amid economic pressures.
In a volatile trading session, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq experienced declines from their record-breaking highs. This shift was triggered after a report showed producer prices exceeded expectations, casting doubt on potential interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in the near future.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a slight dip, falling by 31.4 points or 0.07%, settling at 44,890.84. Similarly, the S&P 500 decreased by 13.1 points or 0.20%, starting the day at 6,453.46.
Following the trend, the Nasdaq Composite also saw a reduction, dropping 63.9 points or 0.29% to begin the session at 21,649.211. These movements underscore the cautious stance of investors amid ongoing economic uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
