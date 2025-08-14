Left Menu

President Murmu's Reflections on Independence, Democracy, and Partition

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, highlighting the significance of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day and India's successful transition to democracy. She emphasized the values of independence and democracy while paying tribute to freedom fighters and victims of the 1947 partition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:35 IST
President Murmu's Reflections on Independence, Democracy, and Partition
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt address to the nation, President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings on the eve of India's 79th Independence Day. She underscored the pride with which Indians celebrate both Independence Day and Republic Day, marking the celebration as a testament to the nation's identity.

Reflecting on the horrors of the 1947 partition, President Murmu emphasized that the violence and displacement faced by millions during that time should not be forgotten. She paid tribute to those who suffered, acknowledging Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas as a somber reminder of history's painful chapters.

The President praised India's transition to democracy post-independence, highlighting the significance of universal adult franchise in empowering every citizen irrespective of gender, religion, or other distinctions. She lauded India's rich democratic traditions, calling it the 'mother of democracy' and commemorated the sacrifices of freedom fighters that led to August 15, 1947.

(With inputs from agencies.)

