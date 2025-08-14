Left Menu

India's Agriculture Minister Addresses Urea Demand and Bio-Stimulant Certification

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged state governments to prevent the misuse of urea during the kharif sowing season and to ensure only certified bio-stimulants are sold. He highlighted increased demand due to higher sowing and potential misuse, emphasizing the need for strict monitoring and oversight.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken decisive action to address the surging demand for urea amid the ongoing kharif sowing season. In a virtual meeting with state agriculture ministers, Chouhan called for the prevention of urea diversion to non-agricultural purposes and the curbing of counterfeit fertilisers sales.

The minister emphasized the importance of selling only certified bio-stimulants, voicing concerns about the previous proliferation of uncertified products. He directed state officials to ensure only 600 certified bio-stimulants are available in the market, a significant reduction from the earlier count of approximately 30,000.

Chouhan also highlighted strategic measures for the upcoming National Mission on Natural Farming and several other agricultural initiatives, including promoting the production of pulses and oilseeds, reinforcing transparency in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and ensuring readiness for the mission's targets.

