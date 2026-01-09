RTO Fitness Certification Scam Exposed

Massive irregularities have been unearthed in the Beed Regional Transport Office (RTO), involving vehicle fitness certificate renewals worth crores of rupees, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Allegations have surfaced that fitness certificates were issued without mandatory physical inspections, through private Automated Testing Stations located in states outside Maharashtra, such as Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Following a thorough internal cross-verification by the RTO, a police case has been lodged at the Beed Rural police station against five agents from other states. As investigations unfold, more individuals might be implicated. The fraud, which violates the Central Motor Vehicles Act and related rules, surfaced during a reverse audit by the RTO.

(With inputs from agencies.)