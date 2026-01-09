Left Menu

RTO Fitness Certification Scam Exposed

Significant irregularities have been discovered in the renewal of vehicle fitness certificates in Beed RTO, involving several crore rupees. Certificates were allegedly issued without physical inspections via private Automated Testing Stations outside Maharashtra. Five individuals have been booked, with further investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:50 IST
Massive irregularities have been unearthed in the Beed Regional Transport Office (RTO), involving vehicle fitness certificate renewals worth crores of rupees, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Allegations have surfaced that fitness certificates were issued without mandatory physical inspections, through private Automated Testing Stations located in states outside Maharashtra, such as Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Following a thorough internal cross-verification by the RTO, a police case has been lodged at the Beed Rural police station against five agents from other states. As investigations unfold, more individuals might be implicated. The fraud, which violates the Central Motor Vehicles Act and related rules, surfaced during a reverse audit by the RTO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

