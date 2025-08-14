Governor Kataria Ignites Patriotism at 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Event

During the state-level 'Har Ghar Tiranga' event at Tagore Theatre, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria delivered a stirring speech as the Chief Guest, calling the campaign a dynamic force for patriotism, national consciousness, and public engagement. He emphasized the tricolour as an emblem of India's identity, ideals, and self-respect.

Reflecting on India's freedom struggle, Kataria shed light on the sacrifices of icons like Mangal Pandey, Bhagat Singh, and Mahatma Gandhi, deeming Punjab the vanguard of the movement. He recounted the horrors of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, asserting that Partition taught valuable lessons in unity and tolerance.

Kataria urged citizens to integrate the tricolour into their everyday lives, highlighting the country's transformation into a resilient global power. He lauded Chandigarh's schools for their role in nurturing education and patriotism, and celebrated the cultural exhibition that visually portrayed 'Developed India,' igniting national consciousness and cultural pride.

