Left Menu

Governor Kataria Ignites Patriotism at 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Event

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria advocated national unity and self-respect during the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' event in Chandigarh. Highlighting historical sacrifices and current resilience, he urged citizens to embody patriotism beyond symbolism. He praised the contribution of schools in fostering values and showcased cultural exhibitions celebrating 'Developed India.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:22 IST
Governor Kataria Ignites Patriotism at 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Event
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Har Ghar Tiranga program (Photo/DPR Chandigarh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the state-level 'Har Ghar Tiranga' event at Tagore Theatre, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria delivered a stirring speech as the Chief Guest, calling the campaign a dynamic force for patriotism, national consciousness, and public engagement. He emphasized the tricolour as an emblem of India's identity, ideals, and self-respect.

Reflecting on India's freedom struggle, Kataria shed light on the sacrifices of icons like Mangal Pandey, Bhagat Singh, and Mahatma Gandhi, deeming Punjab the vanguard of the movement. He recounted the horrors of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, asserting that Partition taught valuable lessons in unity and tolerance.

Kataria urged citizens to integrate the tricolour into their everyday lives, highlighting the country's transformation into a resilient global power. He lauded Chandigarh's schools for their role in nurturing education and patriotism, and celebrated the cultural exhibition that visually portrayed 'Developed India,' igniting national consciousness and cultural pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025