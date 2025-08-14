Left Menu

Delhi CM Amplifies Financial Authority for Rapid Governance

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has expanded financial powers for department heads and secretaries to expedite governance and project completion. This revision, first in six years, aims to deploy the 2023 ₹1 lakh crore budget effectively. Inspired by PM Modi's vision, the changes target timely service delivery and infrastructure development.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative overhaul, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has augmented the financial authority of Government Heads of Departments (HoDs) and Administrative Secretaries in a bid to expedite governance and ensure timely project completion. The move comes as the first of its kind in nearly six years, addressing changes in administrative and financial systems since 2019.

According to the Chief Minister, these enhancements will enable officers to bypass procedural delays, particularly in IT procurement and maintenance tasks, which are critical for advancing infrastructure projects. Gupta credits these reforms to the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the necessity for prompt project completions to improve citizens' access to essential services.

This initiative coincides with the state's current financial agenda, which has surged from Rs 54,800 crore during the last revision to Rs 1 lakh crore. Gupta highlights the importance of utilizing public funds judiciously to bolster Delhi's development, improve inter-departmental efficiency, and cut down on bureaucratic delays, thereby strengthening both governance and public trust.

