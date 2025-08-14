Uttarakhand's Independence Day: CM Dhami Highlights Development and Tradition

In a heartfelt address on the eve of Independence Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his best wishes to the state's citizens. He paid homage to freedom fighters and emphasized the ongoing contributions of Uttarakhand's people toward the state's and country's progress.

Highlighting the state's vulnerability to natural disasters, CM Dhami expressed condolences to affected families and praised the swift response of the Army and state departments. He noted the government's measures, including increased compensation for families of martyred soldiers, to uphold the state's proud military tradition.

Emphasizing development, CM Dhami celebrated Uttarakhand's implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and advancements in cultural preservation projects. He detailed economic growth efforts, including MoUs worth billions and employment initiatives, while advocating for policies protecting religious integrity and land rights. On a hopeful note, CM Dhami called for collective efforts toward an ideal, progressive state and nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)