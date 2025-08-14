President Murmu Champions Swadeshi Spirit on Independence Day Eve

President Droupadi Murmu, in her address to the nation on the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, called for citizens to support the Swadeshi Movement by purchasing and using Indian-made products. She emphasized how the principles of Swadeshi were integral to modern national initiatives such as the Make-in-India programme and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

President Murmu urged people to consciously choose local products, noting that a focus on Swadeshi not only honors historical movements but empowers millions of artisans in India. She reflected on the continued inspiration the movement provides, linking it to August 7's National Handloom Day, which celebrates Indian weavers and their contributions to the country's heritage.

In celebrating Independence Day, President Murmu underscored key constitutional values, such as justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity—as foundations for democracy and the nation's progress since 1947. Additionally, she called for environmental protection to tackle climate change, aligning with this year's Independence Day theme, "Naya Bharat."

