President Murmu Champions Swadeshi Spirit on Independence Day Eve
In her Independence Day Eve address, President Droupadi Murmu urged citizens to embrace Swadeshi Movement ideals. Highlighting the importance of buying Indian-made products to support initiatives like Make-in-India, she stressed self-reliance, environmental protection, and the legacy of artisans, recalling key national values like justice and equality.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu, in her address to the nation on the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, called for citizens to support the Swadeshi Movement by purchasing and using Indian-made products. She emphasized how the principles of Swadeshi were integral to modern national initiatives such as the Make-in-India programme and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
President Murmu urged people to consciously choose local products, noting that a focus on Swadeshi not only honors historical movements but empowers millions of artisans in India. She reflected on the continued inspiration the movement provides, linking it to August 7's National Handloom Day, which celebrates Indian weavers and their contributions to the country's heritage.
In celebrating Independence Day, President Murmu underscored key constitutional values, such as justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity—as foundations for democracy and the nation's progress since 1947. Additionally, she called for environmental protection to tackle climate change, aligning with this year's Independence Day theme, "Naya Bharat."
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Calls for 'Tech Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Lays Foundation for Bengaluru Innovations
Modi's Vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat: A Call for Economic Independence
PM Modi Champions Self-Reliance with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Ambitions
Modi's Poetic Call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat at Independence Day
Haryana's Path to Progress: Aiming for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'