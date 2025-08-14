Left Menu

President Murmu Champions Swadeshi Spirit on Independence Day Eve

In her Independence Day Eve address, President Droupadi Murmu urged citizens to embrace Swadeshi Movement ideals. Highlighting the importance of buying Indian-made products to support initiatives like Make-in-India, she stressed self-reliance, environmental protection, and the legacy of artisans, recalling key national values like justice and equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:57 IST
President Murmu Champions Swadeshi Spirit on Independence Day Eve
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on eve of 79th Independence Day (Photo/PIBYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu, in her address to the nation on the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, called for citizens to support the Swadeshi Movement by purchasing and using Indian-made products. She emphasized how the principles of Swadeshi were integral to modern national initiatives such as the Make-in-India programme and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

President Murmu urged people to consciously choose local products, noting that a focus on Swadeshi not only honors historical movements but empowers millions of artisans in India. She reflected on the continued inspiration the movement provides, linking it to August 7's National Handloom Day, which celebrates Indian weavers and their contributions to the country's heritage.

In celebrating Independence Day, President Murmu underscored key constitutional values, such as justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity—as foundations for democracy and the nation's progress since 1947. Additionally, she called for environmental protection to tackle climate change, aligning with this year's Independence Day theme, "Naya Bharat."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Nuclear and wind power drive long-term economic Growth in BRICS nations

How digital technology, governance and behaviour shape better cities

Explainable AI delivers transparent, high-precision identification of marine microplastics

Financial, supply and hesitancy barriers slow vaccine progress in MENA region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025