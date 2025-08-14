Left Menu

Swift Response Contained AIIMS Smoke Incident; No Major Evacuations

Smoke was reported on AIIMS New Delhi's service floor, identified as a short-circuit. Quick response from fire teams controlled the situation with no major evacuations. Services continue as normal. In another incident, a fire at Kosmos hospital led to one death and eleven rescues.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Smoke emerged on the service floor of AIIMS New Delhi's Mother and Child Block Thursday at 5:15 PM. Prompt alerts mobilized fire response teams, including the AIIMS Fire Response Team and Delhi Fire Service, to the site swiftly.

Authorities identified the smoke source as a short-circuit in the air conditioning unit of a laboratory. The situation was swiftly controlled, and normalcy was restored without major evacuations, as reported by AIIMS Delhi. All services continue uninterrupted, assuring no disruption to patient care.

Separately, a fire incident at Kosmos Hospital in Delhi's Anand Vihar resulted in one casualty and the safe rescue of eleven individuals. The blaze initiated around 12:20 PM in the hospital's server room, prompting rapid patient relocations to Pushpanjali Hospital. Fire Officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal confirmed the incident details and rescue efforts. A case has been registered by police under several sections. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

