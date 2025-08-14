Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Advances Safety with Dial-112 Launch

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav launched 1200 First Response Vehicles for the Dial-112 service, prioritizing citizen safety. The new service replaces Dial 100, integrating various emergency services under one number. The initiative aims to strengthen police responsiveness and enhance the state's security ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:51 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav flagging off the vehicle (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav initiated a significant stride towards enhancing public safety by launching 1,200 First Response Vehicles (FRVs) for the newly integrated emergency response service Dial-112 from Bhopal on Thursday, according to official reports. The state has invested more than Rs 1,500 crore, underscoring its commitment to prioritizing citizen safety.

During the inauguration at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium, CM Yadav highlighted the essential role of police in maintaining social order and praised the launch of Dial 112 as an innovative step to boost police efficiency. He emphasized that the emergency number is vital to the society's safety framework, promising swift responses and reliable assistance for the state's residents.

The introduction of Dial 112, which replaces the outdated Dial 100 service adopted by other states like Uttar Pradesh, will unite multiple emergency services under a single helpline number. This integration aims to enhance service efficiency and impact, making noticeable advancements in public safety and emergency response mechanisms across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

