Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Achieves Record First Quarter Profit with AI-Driven Strategies

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean reported a 56% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 26 crore for the first quarter of 2025. The fintech firm's revenue grew by 32%, supported by AI integration and client expansion. The company has also challenged a tender award in Hyderabad's High Court.

Updated: 14-08-2025 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean, a key player in the fintech sector, announced a significant 56% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to around Rs 26 crore in the first quarter ending June 2025.

Despite being a typically slower quarter, the company's revenue from operations surged by 32% to Rs 332 crore, as stated in their regulatory filing. This growth is attributed to strong fundamentals and a rise in customer numbers and users, according to Founder and Executive Chairman Raj P Narayanam.

In another development, Zaggle has filed a writ petition in Hyderabad's High Court challenging the award of a tender related to the state government's implementation of T-Wallet, indicating strategic legal maneuvers along with technological advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

