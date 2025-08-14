Rising Tide of Self-Immolation Cases in Odisha

In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old woman in Odisha's Puri district attempted to set herself ablaze, allegedly due to mounting debt pressures. This marks the sixth self-immolation case in the state within a month.

Currently under treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and in critical condition, the woman was discovered alone at home suffering from severe burns. Preliminary reports suggest debt-driven distress, and a suicide note was found at the scene, confirming the absence of external blame.

The series of self-immolation cases, including a student in Balasore accusing a teacher of harassment, have raised grave concerns. Factors identified include family disputes, alleged blackmail, and societal pressures, necessitating immediate intervention from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)