Chandrababu Naidu Stresses on Groundwater Conservation, Efficient Water Management in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the urgency of improving groundwater levels through comprehensive water resource conservation. During a video conference from the state Secretariat, Naidu engaged with representatives from irrigation water users associations, district collectors, and government officials, emphasizing the strategic importance of effective water management.

The discussions delved into key aspects of water resource management, particularly the delivery of water to tail-end lands and the optimization of water use. Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu joined the conference remotely from Palakollu. "The state should ideally have 1,000 TMC of surface water," said Naidu, stressing the need to elevate groundwater tables to avoid the pitfalls of excessive borewell dependency and consequent electricity expenditure.

Naidu further advocated for maintaining groundwater levels at sustainable depths to mitigate drought risks. He pinpointed specific districts like East Godavari, Eluru, and Prakasam where groundwater conservation requires immediate attention. The conference also discussed ongoing and future projects such as Velugonda and Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi, focusing on maximizing reservoir and canal capacities through vigilant maintenance by water users' associations.

(With inputs from agencies.)