India Gears Up for 79th Independence Day with Vibrant Celebrations

As India prepares for its 79th Independence Day, the Red Fort in New Delhi is abuzz with preparations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation, amidst patriotic events, celebrations, and the commemoration of Operation Sindoor. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign continues to inspire national pride across the country.

Nation to celebrate Independence day on August 15 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As India approaches its 79th Independence Day, preparations are in full swing at New Delhi's historic Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 12th consecutive speech to the nation. Saffron, white, and green hues dominate markets nationwide, symbolizing the vibrant spirit of the nation.

This year's theme is 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the nation's strides towards realizing the government's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Defence and government officials will accompany the Prime Minister during the ceremony, which includes a commemoration of the successful Operation Sindoor, marked by symbolic decorations and flyovers.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, initiated under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, continues to invigorate patriotic fervor across the nation. Citizens are encouraged to display the national flag, sharing their celebrations on social media with #HarGharTiranga. The campaign fosters a sense of unity and national pride, culminating in a grand display on Independence Day.

