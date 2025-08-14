Himachal High Court Halts Vice-Chancellor Recruitment Over Eligibility Concerns

The Himachal Pradesh High Court intervened to halt the controversial recruitment process for Vice Chancellor positions at two state agriculture universities, raising concerns over unfair eligibility criteria. Justice Sandeep Sharma issued the interim stay pending further review, emphasizing the potential exclusion of faculty members with ranks equivalent to Professor.

Petitioners, including Ajaydeep Bindra, Principal (Scientist) at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, challenged the recruitment notices. They argued that the absence of the term "equivalent" in the eligibility criteria, unlike similar advertisements from other universities, unfairly barred them from consideration for the top posts.

The Advocate General acknowledged the issue had been raised with the Chancellor. The court observed that equivalent faculty experience, as recognized elsewhere, should have been considered, warning that failure to rectify the criteria could undermine eligible candidates. Meanwhile, the government withdrew the contentious advertisements, but the Governor reasserted his authority by reinstating them, leading to a potential impasse over university governance.