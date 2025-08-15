PM Modi Champions Self-Reliance with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Ambitions

On the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, underscored the significance of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative by calling on the youth, scientists, and government bodies to prioritize indigenous technology development. He stressed the importance of self-reliance in defense, urging young scientists and professionals to develop homegrown jet engines for India's fighter jets.

"Today, I call upon young scientists, talented youth, engineers, and all government departments to ensure we have our jet engines for 'Made in India' fighter jets," Modi stated. Reflecting on military achievements, he highlighted Operation Sindoor, a testament to India's advanced military capabilities, made possible by the 'Make in India' strategy. Modi emphasized how strategic bold moves over the last decade have strengthened national defense and self-sufficiency.

The Prime Minister also encouraged citizens to support the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative by choosing domestically manufactured products. "Opt for 'Made in India' goods crafted by Indians to enhance the initiative. It's our collective responsibility to drive global transformation," he urged. Modi also made a significant announcement regarding India's semiconductor mission, noting that 'Made in India' chips would enter the market by year-end, underscoring India's path to becoming a leader in technology and innovation.

Earlier in the day, Modi hoisted the national flag at Red Fort, received by dignitaries including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. He was honored by a ceremonial guard comprising 128 personnel from various armed services. For the first time, Independence Day celebrations will feature nationwide band performances promoting patriotic spirit and commemorating Operation Sindoor's success, conducted by military and paramilitary bands across over 140 locations throughout India. (ANI)

