Left Menu

India Unveils 'Samudra Manthan': A Deep Dive towards Energy Independence

Prime Minister Modi announced the National Deep Water Exploration Mission on Independence Day, emphasizing India's commitment to energy self-reliance. With a mission mode approach, the initiative aims to explore oil and gas reserves in the sea, boosting scientific research and technological advances in underwater engineering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:16 IST
India Unveils 'Samudra Manthan': A Deep Dive towards Energy Independence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic Independence Day address from the iconic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the National Deep Water Exploration Mission, likened to a 'Samudra Manthan,' with the objective of tapping into the vast underwater oil and gas reserves. This bold initiative underscores India's drive towards achieving energy self-reliance.

The Prime Minister emphasized the mission's operation in 'Mission Mode,' signaling a strategic focus on deep-sea exploration for hydrocarbons, which is expected to yield significant benefits in scientific research, underwater engineering, and technological empowerment. The Earth Science Ministry had previously outlined the mission's potential to bolster biodiversity surveys and asset inspection capabilities.

Against the backdrop of the 79th Independence Day and marking his 12th address, Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honor by 128 personnel from the armed forces and police. In a move to enhance patriotic fervor, nationwide military band performances were also held to commemorate the victory of Operation Sindoor at over 140 locations.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025