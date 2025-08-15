India Unveils 'Samudra Manthan': A Deep Dive towards Energy Independence

In a historic Independence Day address from the iconic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the National Deep Water Exploration Mission, likened to a 'Samudra Manthan,' with the objective of tapping into the vast underwater oil and gas reserves. This bold initiative underscores India's drive towards achieving energy self-reliance.

The Prime Minister emphasized the mission's operation in 'Mission Mode,' signaling a strategic focus on deep-sea exploration for hydrocarbons, which is expected to yield significant benefits in scientific research, underwater engineering, and technological empowerment. The Earth Science Ministry had previously outlined the mission's potential to bolster biodiversity surveys and asset inspection capabilities.

Against the backdrop of the 79th Independence Day and marking his 12th address, Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honor by 128 personnel from the armed forces and police. In a move to enhance patriotic fervor, nationwide military band performances were also held to commemorate the victory of Operation Sindoor at over 140 locations.