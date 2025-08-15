India's Path to Self-Reliance: PM Modi Highlights Achievements and Future Goals

On the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, showcasing India's strides in self-reliance, particularly in the space sector. Modi highlighted the nation's pride in achievements such as astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's return from the ISS and ongoing preparations for the Gaganyaan mission, integral to the 'aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

The Prime Minister also announced efforts to build an indigenous space station and acknowledged the contribution of over 300 startups in the space sector. In an ambitious move to boost youth employment, the government is launching the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana, allocating Rs 1 lakh crore to create 3.5 crore jobs, with incentives for companies fostering new opportunities.

Further championing self-reliance, Modi cited 'Made in India' achievements such as Operation Sindoor and announced the anticipated release of homegrown semiconductor chips by year-end. This initiative underlines India's commitment to technological sovereignty and is a testament to the nation's strategic advancement in the defense and technology sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)