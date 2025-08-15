JP Nadda Celebrates 76th Independence Day with Ambitious Visions for India's Future
During India's 76th Independence Day, JP Nadda emphasized economic progress under PM Modi's leadership. Modi outlined bold plans for India's future, including semiconductor production, nuclear expansion, GST reforms, a $10 trillion economy, major job schemes, demographic missions, energy independence initiatives, and domestic jet engine production.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister JP Nadda marked India's 76th Independence Day by hoisting the National Flag at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. In his address, Nadda lauded the country's economic strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the past 11 years, emphasizing India's trajectory towards becoming a formidable global economy.
Amidst global instability, Nadda highlighted India's robust economic performance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 12th Independence Day speech, made pivotal announcements signifying India's future ambitions. Key initiatives include India's first semiconductor chip, jet engine development, and a ₹1 lakh crore employment scheme aimed at empowering youth.
Modi's vision for 'Naya Bharat' includes transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. His address covered initiatives such as GST reforms, a reform task force for amplifying economic growth, enhancing nuclear energy capacity, tackling demographic imbalances via a High-Powered Demography Mission, and the National Deepwater Exploration Mission to achieve energy independence.
ALSO READ
TSMC Experiences Remarkable Revenue Surge in July Amidst High Demand for Advanced Semiconductors
Cyient Semiconductors Partners with GlobalFoundries to Revolutionize Chip Manufacturing
AGNIT Semiconductors Wins Prestigious Deep Tech Emerge 50 Award
Diwali Delight: GST Reforms to Lighten India's Tax Load
Taxes paid by people to reduce drastically, benefit small industries and MSMEs; daily needs products will be cheaper: PM Modi on GST reforms.