Left Menu

JP Nadda Celebrates 76th Independence Day with Ambitious Visions for India's Future

During India's 76th Independence Day, JP Nadda emphasized economic progress under PM Modi's leadership. Modi outlined bold plans for India's future, including semiconductor production, nuclear expansion, GST reforms, a $10 trillion economy, major job schemes, demographic missions, energy independence initiatives, and domestic jet engine production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:17 IST
JP Nadda Celebrates 76th Independence Day with Ambitious Visions for India's Future
Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister JP Nadda marked India's 76th Independence Day by hoisting the National Flag at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. In his address, Nadda lauded the country's economic strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the past 11 years, emphasizing India's trajectory towards becoming a formidable global economy.

Amidst global instability, Nadda highlighted India's robust economic performance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 12th Independence Day speech, made pivotal announcements signifying India's future ambitions. Key initiatives include India's first semiconductor chip, jet engine development, and a ₹1 lakh crore employment scheme aimed at empowering youth.

Modi's vision for 'Naya Bharat' includes transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. His address covered initiatives such as GST reforms, a reform task force for amplifying economic growth, enhancing nuclear energy capacity, tackling demographic imbalances via a High-Powered Demography Mission, and the National Deepwater Exploration Mission to achieve energy independence.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025