India Celebrates 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervor Across the Nation

On the 79th Independence Day, key Indian leaders across the nation celebrated by hoisting the national flag. From CM Rekha Gupta in Delhi to EAM S Jaishankar and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, the event echoed with messages of national pride and Aatmanirbharta, embodying hope for India's future under PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:36 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Across India, the nation marked its 79th Independence Day with leaders joining citizens to celebrate. In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed the ceremonial flag hoisting, mirroring similar patriotic displays nationwide.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hoisted the national flag at his New Delhi residence, underscoring the spirit of independence and national pride. His message reiterated the government's focus on Aatmanirbharta, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's powerful speech at the Red Fort.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joined the celebrations in Bhopal, emphasizing the significance of Independence Day over all other festivals and expressing optimism about India's progress under PM Modi's leadership, aiming to position India as a leading nation by 2047.

