Unity in Diversity: India's Patriotic Echoes at Lal Chowk

In a patriotic gesture symbolizing unity, two men from Rajasthan and Gujarat hoisted the national flag at Lal Chowk’s Ghanta Ghar on India's 79th Independence Day. Their act highlighted the broader national themes discussed by PM Modi, celebrating the abrogation of Article 370 and commemorating Syama Prasad Mookherjee's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:54 IST
Two men from Rajasthan, Gujarat unite to raise Tiranga at historic Srinagar's Lal Chowk (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a symbolic gesture of patriotism and national unity, individuals from Rajasthan and Gujarat came together on Friday to raise the national flag at the historic Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk, marking India's 79th Independence Day. Balbeer Singh, hailing from Rajasthan, noted this was his 10th occasion hoisting the Tiranga there.

Singh, leading the Tiranga Yatra since 2015, emphasized the initiative's longstanding tradition. 'Even before the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, we have been actively distributing flags and have managed to give out over 20 lakh of them,' he stated. Arun, from Gujarat, stressed the importance of promoting peace amid challenges from terror groups aiming to disrupt harmony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, praising the repeal of Article 370 and the mantra 'One Nation, One Constitution.' He paid tribute to Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, a pivotal figure in India's political landscape, while highlighting the widespread national pride as the tricolour flies across various terrains and urban centers, uniting 140 crore citizens in patriotic celebration.

