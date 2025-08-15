Modi's Vision: Atmanirbhar Bharat as Pillar for a Self-Reliant and Developed India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest Independence Day address, reaffirmed the centrality of Atmanirbhar Bharat to India's future, launching initiatives like Mission Sudarshan Chakra for defence, advancements in space and energy sectors, and a push for domestic production. Modi urged youth involvement in technological innovation and 'Vocal for Local' movement.
In a powerful Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the crucial role of Atmanirbhar Bharat, self-reliant India, in paving the way for a developed nation. With initiatives spanning sectors such as defense, space, clean energy, and agriculture, Modi articulated a vision of India that is less reliant on foreign entities.
A key highlight of the address was the launch of the 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra,' drawing inspiration from Indian mythology, aimed at bolstering national defense capabilities. Modi stressed the need for domestically developed defense technology, urging the youth to lead innovations in fields like jet engines and semiconductors.
The Prime Minister also lauded achievements in the space sector, notably the return of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from the ISS, highlighting the Gaganyaan mission. Furthermore, Modi announced India's early achievement in clean energy targets and ambitions for expanding nuclear capabilities, positioning India as a global leader in renewable energy.
