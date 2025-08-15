Modi's Vision: Atmanirbhar Bharat as Pillar for a Self-Reliant and Developed India

In a powerful Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the crucial role of Atmanirbhar Bharat, self-reliant India, in paving the way for a developed nation. With initiatives spanning sectors such as defense, space, clean energy, and agriculture, Modi articulated a vision of India that is less reliant on foreign entities.

A key highlight of the address was the launch of the 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra,' drawing inspiration from Indian mythology, aimed at bolstering national defense capabilities. Modi stressed the need for domestically developed defense technology, urging the youth to lead innovations in fields like jet engines and semiconductors.

The Prime Minister also lauded achievements in the space sector, notably the return of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from the ISS, highlighting the Gaganyaan mission. Furthermore, Modi announced India's early achievement in clean energy targets and ambitions for expanding nuclear capabilities, positioning India as a global leader in renewable energy.