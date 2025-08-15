Karnataka Government Responds to Bengaluru Blast with Aid and Reconstruction Plans
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced a ₹5 lakh ex-gratia to the family of Mubarak, who died in a suspected cylinder blast in Bengaluru. Nine others were injured and six houses damaged. The government has pledged to cover treatment costs and rebuild damaged homes, as investigations continue.
In response to a tragic incident in Bengaluru's Wilson Garden, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a ₹5 lakh ex-gratia payment to the family of Mubarak, who lost his life in an alleged cylinder explosion. The blast has injured nine others and left severe damage to six houses.
The Chief Minister assured that the government would fully cover the medical expenses of the injured, underscoring the swift response by local authorities. He stated, "We are committed to providing necessary aid and have instructed the speedy reconstruction of the affected houses."
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh reported that rescue efforts are ongoing, involving the Fire team, State Disaster Response Force, and Bomb Detection team, to ensure no one remains trapped under debris. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, though initial reports suggest it was a cylinder blast.
