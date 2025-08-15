Government's Commitment: Agriculture Scientists to Visit Farms for Rabi Crop Success

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan revealed on Friday that agricultural scientists will embark on field visits from October 3 to 18, to ensure a successful rabi crop season this year. This move aligns with the government's continued commitment to protecting farmers' interests.

During an Independence Day event attended by farmers and key officials, Chouhan underscored the importance of transforming government initiatives into real-world benefits, particularly for farmers, dairy farmers, and fishermen. He urged that governmental actions be evident in people's lives, rather than just on paper.

The event included notable participants such as Union Ministers of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur and Bhagirath Chaudhary, along with Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and ICAR Director General ML Jat.