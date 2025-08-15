Kishtwar Cloudburst: Rescue Operations Intensify Amidst Tragic Loss
The cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in over 45 deaths. Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary and BJP leader Shagun Parihar assessed the situation. Rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF are ongoing, while CM Omar Abdullah plans to review the damage and support efforts. PM Modi assures Union Government's assistance.
Jammu and Kashmir's government is ramping up rescue operations after a devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar claimed over 45 lives. During a visit to the Jammu District Hospital, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary urged restraint when discussing fatalities, emphasizing that sorrow transcends numbers.
Speaking to the press, Choudhary stated, "It's better if we don't focus on death counts. With 49 injured in the ward and two in ICU, the loss remains immeasurable." He hoped for the safe return of the missing and called for collective prayers. Meanwhile, BJP's Shagun Parihar highlighted ongoing rescue efforts, with NDRF and SDRF teams on the site to evacuate victims.
The Air Force is on standby, prepared to assist once weather permits. CM Omar Abdullah is set to personally assess the situation and manage relief operations this weekend. Earlier, he informed PM Narendra Modi of the flood situation, who expressed full support and assistance from the Union Government. Rescue efforts continue in earnest in the affected Chashoti area.
