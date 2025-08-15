Jammu and Kashmir LG Champions Unity and Progress on Independence Day

In a solemn ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha marked the 79th Independence Day by hoisting and saluting the National Flag, extending heartfelt greetings to the populace. He paid tribute to the freedom fighters and the brave hearts of the Police, Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), who have laid down their lives for the country.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha also acknowledged the grievous impact of the tragic cloudburst in Chashoti, Kishtwar, paying homage to those who lost their lives. Urging unity and progress, he emphasized the need for inclusive development across the Union Territory, ensuring no individual or village is left behind in the quest for peace and prosperity.

His statements reinforced the state's resolve to eradicate terrorism while honoring the security personnel's efforts. Highlighting the government's commitment, he encouraged public participation in building a self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the Red Fort, announced a significant reform in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) set to provide relief to consumers and small businesses by Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)