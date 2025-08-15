Bioethanol Industry on the Brink: UK's Support Withdrawal Sparks Crisis

The UK's bioethanol industry is teetering on the edge of collapse, with government financial support notably absent after a tariff agreement made with the U.S. under Donald Trump's presidency.

The deal effectively dropped the UK's 19% tariff on U.S. ethanol imports to zero, covering a quota equivalent to Britain's entire market size.

Production giants like Associated British Foods' Vivergo and Ensus in northern England, vital to UK's bioethanol output, face shutdowns. The industry, crucial for thousands of jobs, is now in jeopardy as planners argue the market has become untenable.

