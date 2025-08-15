Bioethanol Industry on the Brink: UK's Support Withdrawal Sparks Crisis
Britain's bioethanol industry faces collapse after the UK government decided against financial support following a tariff deal with the U.S. The deal has led to zero tariffs on U.S. ethanol, jeopardizing British production. The industry, vital for jobs, now risks the closure of major plants.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:23 IST
The UK's bioethanol industry is teetering on the edge of collapse, with government financial support notably absent after a tariff agreement made with the U.S. under Donald Trump's presidency.
The deal effectively dropped the UK's 19% tariff on U.S. ethanol imports to zero, covering a quota equivalent to Britain's entire market size.
Production giants like Associated British Foods' Vivergo and Ensus in northern England, vital to UK's bioethanol output, face shutdowns. The industry, crucial for thousands of jobs, is now in jeopardy as planners argue the market has become untenable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ECI Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Amidst Caste Census Debate
Sikkim CS holds meeting on Census 2027
Trump's Controversial Census Changes: A Political Move?
Trump's Renewed Bid to Exclude Undocumented Migrants from Census
Karnataka's Caste Census Report: Paving the Way for Internal Reservations